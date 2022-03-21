CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – High school baseball season returns to the mountain state and Robert C. Byrd looks to build on the success it saw last season.

“Our expectation on this season is very high. We expect to bring a good brand of baseball, clean, taking care of what we have to do and putting some runs on the board and hopefully come away with W’s every time we go out,” Tanner Hill, RCB baseball head coach said.

RCB finished as Big 10 Conference champions, leading the conference in home runs.

“We just have a lot of good power hitters. We can all make contact, that’s not a problem. We have no holes in the lineup, really, so just good all around,” Tanner Cook, senior center fielder said.

The Eagles already recorded a win this season in their first game over South Harrison. Again, hitting was brought up when asked about what the team saw from their first victory.

“I think we have a lot of guys that just have natural power and we’re just good at seeing the ball, we can tell where the pitch is going to be and just hit it,” Evan Warne, senior right fielder said.

Although Robert C. Byrd captured a conference championship, its season came to a close in sectional play. The team wants to be playing its best baseball come May so when the postseason is live, they’re peaking at the right time.

“Well the loss last year against Lincoln and Philip Barbour in sectionals both really drives us and we don’t want to feel that feeling again about losing and ending our season,” Nick George, junior third baseman said. “There’s a lot of good stuff but still stuff we need to fix like errors, walks, stuff like that.”

RCB has a lot of chances to improve and reach its standard. That starts with four games in four straight days beginning on Wednesday where the Eagles host Philip Barbour.