CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty’s Conner Holden showed out in the Mountaineers’ 72-45 win over Philip Barbour.

Holden hit six threes in the game and four of those came in the first quarter.

Liberty led 21-18 after the first quarter and 32-29 at the halftime break.

But a big second half gives Liberty a comfortable lead for the win to snap its six game streak of losses.

Holden finished with a career-high 28 points to lead the Mountaineers.