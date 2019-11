RACHEL, W.Va. – Big game on the gridiron for the North Marion Huskies.

Darrin Hays 8th ranked squad has been in the rankings all year long. But with where they are seeded heading into the final week of the season.

The Huskies, with a win over 15th ranked Liberty on Friday, would be in line to host a playoff game for the first time since 2001.

It also would capture the 13th eight-win regular season in program history.