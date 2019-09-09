Home Run Derby for Daniel Aloi

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The 2019 Home Run Derby was held today to benefit Daniel Aloi, a member of the Bridgeport Little League 11-12 year old All-Star team, who was severely injured in a car accident on July 4th.

The derby was organized to raise money for Daniel and his family during this tough time. The derby organizer Brian Rokisky explains why he is happy to help the Aloi family.

“They are so big in the baseball community. My son has played for the father and you know they’re just always in every tournament and they’re just very good people and we’re glad to be apart of helping them,” said Rokisky.

Around 60 kids signed up for the derby, including some of Daniel’s teammates. Two in particular, Ashton Schaffer and Blake Butcher appreciate the continuous support of the Aloi family- especially involving baseball.

“They’re so supportive of baseball, like Daniel is such a good baseball player,” Butcher said.



“Yeah he’s always out on the field busting his butt and Sam is always here when he can, he loves to be out here, he’s right there, he’s probably one of the best coaches I’ve ever had,” Schaffer said.

The winners of the home run derby include: Kegan Wolf, Mason Belcastro, Eli Boggs and Tommy Montague. There was a mom a dad division as well and those winners are Adam Belcastro and Lynetta Gains.