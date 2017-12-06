Honda Athlete Of The Week: Allie Robinson

Allie Robinson, a Junior Guard for the Lady Bucs of Buckhannon-Upshur, had 20 points, 6 rebounds and two steals as BU defeated University 62-46.

Head Coach Jeremy Maxwell says, “She is just a true athlete and just a great student. We are lucky that she gives us 2 months out of the year to play basketball.”

But it’s not just Robinson’s skills on the floor that makes her standout from most. While balancing the demands of two-sports, Robinson has a 4.0 GPA. Although her talent of Basketball shines through the city of Buckhannon, Robinson has verbally committed to play softball for the University of Charleston.

Allie says, “I’ve always wanted to play Softball in college, it was my first sports. So, I have always loved it.”

After the Buccaneers dropped a 72-54 decision to Huntington, the Lady Bucs are not going to let that happen again this year.

Robinson says that the teams goal is, “to bring home a state championship this year, we want a blue banner. That’s what we are going for and don’t want anything less.”

