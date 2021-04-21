Honda Athlete of the Week: Area swimmers & wrestlers who claimed state titles or runner-up trophies Tuesday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Athletes from all across West Virginia claimed state championships in wrestling and in swimming on Tuesday.

Not only did a couple area swimmers claim the top spot in their event, but we had two swim teams, and two individual wrestlers, come oh so close to the top spot on the podium.

These boys and girls are this week’s Honda Athletes of the Week.

Starting on the mats, a pair of University High School wrestlers finished this season as the Number 2 wrestler in their weight classes. Hawks freshman, Luca Felix, and sophomore, Dom Parker, both made it to the championship match, but fell in the title round to finish as the state runner-up. Both, of course, have at least two more years to claim a state title.

Meanwhile, a pair of local swim teams finished as state runners-up, as well.

The Morgantown girls had a great day at the state meet, and the Bridgeport boys battled through some out-of-pool adversity. Both finished second in class Triple-A, and we caught up with each team’s top swimmers.

“It means a lot. We were really excited that we not only were state champions, but broke the state meet record (in the 200 Freestyle Relay), and we also broke our high school record. So, it was exciting,” said Morgantown’s Caroline Riggs.

“We had an unfortunate circumstance with our seniors not getting to swim, but we took it with a little bit of pride and it gave us an opportunity. Marcell (Rodriguez) wasn’t originally supposed to be on that relay. Well, we put him in there and go 1:36 and smash the state record, so I guess that’s a pretty good thing to turn around,” said Bridgeport’s Randy Keener.

Heading back to the wrestling mats, as this area supplied two third-place wrestlers, as well.

University sophomore, Dakota Hagedorn, placed 3rd in the 170 weight class, and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Breagan Pearson did the same at the 145 class.

Pearson’s schoolmate, Cadence Vincent, had a big day in the pool yesterday, claiming two individual state titles and helping her relay team finish second in the state twice.

She also made some history.

“My 50 free, I just wanted to get the 23.2 for my all-American time, and I still have the state record in that from last year, and I got that,” said Vincent. “It’s the highest honor you can go besides the state record. I’m really proud to have that, but I just went in for my 50. And I actually just missed the 100 by (0.1).”

University’s Frank McCutchan was the only other area swimmer to win an event, but multiple others, including Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino, finished in second or third place.

Once again, these athletes are this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.