Honda Athlete of the Week: Braxton County QB Jett Cogar

SUTTON, W.Va. – The Braxton County football team made the playoffs for just the seventh time in team history this past season, led by quarterback Jett Cogar, who’s our Honda Athlete of the Week for this week.

But this great season in Sutton got off to a rocky start.

“We didn’t even have enough players to play our first game,” Cogar said. “We only had like 14 people out, and we were like, ‘We’re not even going to be able to have our last, senior season.'”

Braxton County’s season went from that fear, and two straight losses to start the season, to six-straight wins and a playoff berth for the first time since 2017.

Cogar led the way for the Eagles this season.

“It was one of the best seasons of my life. It was awesome. We had a lot of wins, and it was with all my friends, because we’ve been playing football together our whole lives, and we knew we were going to do good this year. And we were all healthy and ready to go. We just knew we were going to do good. We did. And it was great. It was super fun.” Braxton County QB Jett Cogar

Cogar became just the sixth football player in Braxton County history to be named a first team all-state player, setting a couple of records along the way.

“I broke the most touchdowns in a game record, the most passing yards in a game, most touchdowns in a season – I tied that record,” said Cogar.

Cogar tallied 16 touchdown passes this season, including four in one game against Roane County on that record-setting day. The Eagles senior received his all-state recognition as a defensive utility player, but it’s on the offensive end that he feels he shines the most.

“Being able to have the ball in your hands every play and do something with it, I just love being able to do that, and make plays,” he said.

He certainly did that this season, racking up just over 1,800 yards of total offense, and 20 total touchdowns, and forever leaving his mark in the Braxton County record books.