Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Cam Cole

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Our Honda Athlete of the Week is Bridgeport star quarterback and running back duo, Cam Cole.

Cam Cole isn’t a new name when referring to the Bridgeport football offense.

But you’ve been hearing his name a lot more this season as the Indians switched offensive formations.



The single wing offense is the best of both worlds for Cole. He gets to use his speed and his arm when necessary.

“Last year I was a quarterback mainly, I didn’t run it that much, I was a back up to Devin Vandergrift. But this year they thought we had a lot more speed and we could use the single wing offense to get better to use that speed a lot more than what we did last year so this year I’m getting a lot more carries and then when we need to I can throw it too,” Cole said.

Sitting back up as a sophomore to Vandergrift helped Cole develop his game and he is now starting as a junior.

“Devin taught me a lot of things. Especially that I got experience at the varsity level and once you get experience, you start to get more comfortable with it,” Cole said.

And he seems pretty comfortable.

It has been a fast start to Bridgeport’s season in Triple-A. The Indians are 4-0, outscoring each opponent by double-digits.

Cole showed the offense has been fitting his skills in last week’s game against Parkersburg South. The junior had 24 carries for 210 rushing yards, three rushing touchdowns and a passing touchdown.

“I think it’s the lead snap and getting out of the back field a lot quicker and our line is really good this year. In the past we’ve had some teams that we haven’t been able to handle up front but this year I feel like we are a lot more dominant up front to get to the second level and break a lot more long runs.”

Cole and the rest of the Bridgeport football now await until Harrison County schools can return to the gridiron.