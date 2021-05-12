Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Nate Paulsen

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – When you hear the words “Bridgeport” and “baseball” in the same sentence, it’s usually along the lines of “Bridgeport is great at baseball” and this year has been no different.

Bridgeport center fielder Nate Paulsen has had an ideal start to his senior baseball season and that’s why he’s our Honda Athlete of the week.

“We’re just playing really good as a team right now. We’re executing what we need to do, hitting the ball well and I think if we continue to do that we’re going to keep winning games,” Paulsen said.

Hitting the ball well, that’s the key. And it’s something Paulsen has been doing quite well. That can be summed up by his three home runs so far this season and multiple runs batted in to help his team win, including six RBI in the Indians victory over Lewis County.

“I’ve definitely gotten a lot stronger this year. I’m hitting a lot more doubles, hitting the ball farther this year, that’s what I think is the biggest thing so far,” Paulsen said.

Bridgeport dropped its first game of the season against Morgantown but hasn’t lost since then.

Paulsen said missing last season due to the pandemic is definitely motivation to take care of business this season.

“I do. I think everybody came out prepared this year. We started off losing to Morgantown but since then we’ve been playing hard and winning games. Early in the count we’re looking for out pitch, looking to swing at something good and in practice we’ve been focusing a lot middle of the way trying to find barrels the whole time,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen already has two State Championships under his belt and he wants to end his high school campaign with a third before heading off to play college baseball at West Virginia State University.

“I mean we all have to be working together, we have to execute and play team ball basically. It’s a lot different being triple-A now, we’re seeing some better pitching and everything but I think if we just do what we’re told and play as a team we’ll win games,” Paulsen said.

The Indians are in action against the Robert C. Byrd Eagles on Wednesday night at 4:30 p.m.