Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Paige Humble

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Paige Humble is looking to lead her Bridgeport Indians to the state tournament for the second straight season. And even though the season hasn’t started yet, she’s this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.

Humble averaged 16.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game last year as a junior.

But her and her team will have waited nearly twelve full months in between games, before they compete together on the court again in March.

“I definitely tried to set some stuff up to get us training during the offseason. I just tried to encourage all the girls to shoot, to score, to play, and that it’s OK to make mistakes,” said Humble.

That extra work is part of what helped get Humble to the skill level worthy of a future spot on the Glenville State lady Pioneers roster. But she’s been prepped for the next level outside of high school gyms.

“I like to go play street ball a lot, with the boys and stuff,” said Humble. “So, we have a lot of competitions with the guys, and I think that made me a lot more competitive, and a lot more aggressive, because those boys will push me around. And they definitely wouldn’t pass me the ball unless I shot, and made the shot. So, it made me get better for sure.”

Humble still has her senior season ahead of her, and knows she still has parts of her game to work on.

“My perimeter game,” said said when asked about what area of her game she wants to improve in. “I’ve always been comfortable on the inside, working on my post moves. This year I’ve definitely got the foundation of how to get to the paint from the outside, and shooting outside. So, definitely focusing on being consistent out there, and being able to be a threat both inside and outside.”

Humble’s final high school season gets started on March 3, when Bridgeport travels to Fairmont Senior.