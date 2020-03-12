Honda Athlete of the Week: Brynne Williams

SHINNSTON, W.Va.- One Lincoln Cougar has been consistent all season to lead her team to a state tournament berth and that’s why she is our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Brynne Williams, a Lincoln High School senior, is the Cougars third leading scorer and arguably their best three-point shooter.

Williams is dangerous in the rebound game as well, contributing on offense and defense for Rob Hawkin’s crew.

“When I shoot, I just try to focus. I don’t normally think about it too much. And then rebounding and stuff, I know that if I want the ball I got to try to box out, and get it for my team. I like to push it up the floor and get my team layups, and stuff like that,” Williams said.

Williams has a big test ahead of her as she leads her team to Charleston for the state basketball tournament where they see five-seeded Nitro in the first round.

