Honda Athlete of the Week: BUHS’ Cameron Zuliani

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – This week our Honda Athlete of the week is Buckhannon-Upshur High School four-sport athlete Cameron Zuliani.

From the football field, to the soccer field, on the track and in the pool, Buckhannon-Upshur’s Cameron Zuliani puts in the work in any Buccaneers uniform she has on.

The junior hopped in the pool for the first time in a long time as the BU swim team entered its first week of practice and Zuliani hopes there won’t be any interruptions this time around.

“It’s been a really long time it feels good to finally be back in the water and I’m hoping now since we got started that we can carry out until April and just get a full season in,” Zuliani said.

It’s been months since Zuliani and her team have been in the water but her success last season is something she hasn’t forgotten.

The Bucs state champion 200 meter freestyle relay team featuring Zuliani, Alayna Whitehair, McKenzie Reynolds and Cadence Vincent returns all of its members and they’re ready to go for gold again.

“So last year we won the 200 free relay for girls and I really hope we can do that again and possibly next year and I think that’s what’s all motivating us right now is just trying to get where we were last year and hopefully bring back another state title,” Zuliani said.

Zuliani has also set personal goals for herself this season and isn’t letting the setbacks from the Covid-19 pandemic get in the way.

(Courtesy: Jackie Zuliani)

“So there is no nationals this year because they canceled it already but I’m hoping to go the national time. I was only a couple tenths of a second off last year in the 50 free so I’m hoping to do that and break a minute in the 100 fly,” Zuliani said.

When Zuliani isn’t in the pool, you can find her on the football field, on the track and on the soccer field.

(Courtesy: Jackie Zuliani)

Zuliani competes as the Bucs’ kicker on the football team and this past season knocked a 35 yard field goal through the pipes.

This past fall she led the BUHS soccer team in assists and was tied for most goals this season which led her to be named to the second team All-State list, the only Buccaneer to be named to All State.

And in the Spring, Zuliani competes on the track as well. She was only able to compete in her freshman season as her sophomore season was canceled due to the pandemic.

(Courtesy: Jackie Zuliani)

The four-sport athlete also excels in the classroom, she’s a BUHS honor student and leads the 2022 class as president.

Zuliani and the Bucs swim team compete in their first meet on March 10 at the Mylan Aquatic Center in Morgantown.