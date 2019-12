BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport running back Carson Winkie has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Winkie is less than 80 yards away from reaching the 1,000 yard mark on the season.

For Winkie and his fellow seniors, they will take the field for the final time on Friday as high school athletes when they take on Bluefield in the Class Double-A championship game in Wheeling.

