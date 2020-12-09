Honda Athlete of the Week: Clay Battelle’s Carson Shriver and Cooper Watson

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va. – Clay-Battelle’s Carson Shriver and Cooper Watson were voted as the winner of the JARCO Catch of the Year, and Stan Cameon Coverage of the Year competitions over the weekend.

The teammates have also been named Honda Athletes of the Week.

The Cee Bees play makers racked up more than 50,000 votes for their plays over the weekend, and we spoke with the two about their plays.

And both plays were voted as the best in their competitions because, in part, of how unlikely they were to be made.

CARSON SHRIVER: “When it very first hit my hands I was like there’s no way I’m going to pick this off. And somehow it bounced right to me, and landed in my hands. I was like wow! … It was crazy, I’ve been thinking about it, and the way I caught it it just amazed me. I just had to watch it all the way back in my hands, and the way I bobbled it and stuff, it was awesome.

COOPER WATSON: “Carson overthrew Noah a little bit. And then, as soon as I saw him throw it, I turned around and then Noah tipped it and I was just hoping the Wirt County kid didn’t intercept it. He tipped it again, and it just came right to me. So I just took off after that.

For the full story, click on the video above.