Honda Athlete of the Week: Doddridge County’s Reese Burnside

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County standout pole vaulter, Reese Burnside, has been named this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.

I caught up with Burnside on Tuesday, and had him walk me down the runway, as we talked about his high school pole vaulting career.

Burnside and the Bulldogs are headed to Charleston to compete in the state meet on Thursday.

Burnside is looking to set the state record in the pole vault. He must clear the bar at a height of more than 15 feet.

Click on the video above to see my full conversation with Burnside.