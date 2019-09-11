Honda Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Baker, Postlewait, Slusser

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Last week, the East Fairmont Bees picked up their first win in more than a full season. Three seniors – Avery Baker, Dom Postlewait, and Aiden Slusser, led the way.

That’s why they’ve been chosen as our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Baker led the defense Thursday night, collecting two of the Bees’ three sacks. Both times chasing down the Grafton quarterback.

“Yeah, the secondary gave me time to get to him and I chased him down. He turned his back to me and I got him,” Baker said.

As for the Bees’ quarterback, Postlewait, who missed all of last year with an injury, picked up a key interception on defense that led to his fourth-quarter touchdown pass.

But it was East Fairmont’s leader on offense that came up big multiple times on defense.

“I think the fourth down stop was huge, because they had momentum – they were driving down the field. They guys came up and they swarmed to the ball like bees do and that was great,” Postlewait said.

