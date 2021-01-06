Honda Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Kierstyn Maxey

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East Fairmont’s Kierstyn Maxey broke onto the high school soccer scene this season with an outstanding freshmen campaign, scoring 25 goals and dishing 13 assists, leading the Lady Bees in both categories.

“My mindset when I’m playing is to score fast and get as many goals as we can to get up. I like to be a part of every play that happens on the field. I at least try to be the person to pass it into someone’s feet for them to score, or just getting that goal,” said Maxey.

Maxey earned first team all-state honors on the coaches’ poll, as she was the only Double- or Single-A freshman girl to receive that honor.

And it’s the first of many high school accolades she hopes to receive in her career.

“Hopefully getting Player of the Year one of these days,” said Maxey. “I feel like, if I get Player of the Year, it’ll show, not just for West Virginia, but for my club teams, my ODP (Olympic Development Program) team, all of those. That’s a really high goal that I have, and I’m pretty sure I can achieve it if I just keep working hard.”

But for those that know Maxey her success this year is no surprise given her dedication to the sport she loves.

“I practice every day because I love it so much, where it’s just a routine for me now. I wake up, I do my pushups. I go outside. Juggle a little bit, just play with the soccer ball. And the soccer ball is my best friend.” Kierstyn Maxey, East Fairmont freshman midfielder

Her dedication has given her the opportunity to play on a national and international scale.

“I got invited to play on the international team to go to Iceland. I was part of the 36 kids that got picked to go to Iceland. And then since that got canceled, we were going to go to Orlando, Florida for a little invitational college showcase.”

Maxey tapes quotes from her favorite U.S.A. National Team players on the wall in her room to keep her focused on the goal of playing in the same stadiums, and on the same stage, as they do one day. And she’ll keep a soccer ball by her side every day until she does.