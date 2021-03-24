Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior standout, Jaelin Johnson, reached a big career milestone Tuesday night.

He’s led the way for the Polar Bears in all seven games this season, and he’s this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.

Johnson became the thirteenth player in Fairmont Senior boys basketball history to register 1,000 career points. Johnson entered Tuesday’s game needing just four points to do so, and registered 24 in the Polar Bears’ win over Preston.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, I want to get that one day.’ It was a goal that I got to check off my list, and it was very exciting just being able to accomplish that,” said Johnson.

Johnson and his team came into their own last season. The Polar Bears were coming off back-to-back losses in the Double-A state title game, and had graduated multiple college basketball players. Johnson led the way for a team that was finding its way as the year went on.

“Last year, I would say we weren’t as strong as we have been in the past,” said Johnson. “We just really worked over the summer in the weight room, conditioning. But this year, the team really stepped up. I mean, we’re really playing good together. The guys are making shots. And we’re just really clicking well together.”

In his first year as a starter, Johnson earned first-team all-state honors, averaging 19.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

He’s scoring at an even higher pace this year, and is hoping to lead his team back to Charleston.

“After being there two years in a row and getting runner up, I mean, that really sticks with you. Not being able to play last year was a little hurtful; not being able to go to the state tournament,” he said. “So, this year I’m really looking forward to just really getting out there and working, and just being able to have the opportunity to get out there and compete for one.”

In the mean time, Johnson is fielding college basketball offers, and hopes to make his decision after the end of the season.