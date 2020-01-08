Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior junior forward Jaelin Johnson has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Johnson has averaged more than 26 points per game over his last three contests, including a 31-point scoring outburst against East Fairmont, and is averaging just over 23 points per game this season.

He has emerged as a leader for a Polar Bears that lost a trio of collegiate-level players and leaders to graduation. Luckily they gave him some advice.

“When they were leaving to go to college they told me I just got to keep working hard, because my team is going to count on me, and I need to carry them. He said just do what you do, and include your team with you, and just ride along with them. And then, you have their back, and they’ll have my back. And that was just the tips they gave me,” Johnson said.