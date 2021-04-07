Honda Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This week’s Honda Athlete of the Week award is shared by Fairmont Senior standouts, Marley Washenitz and Meredith Maier.

As part of our conversation, I asked them about not only getting their own points and stats, but also getting everyone else on the Polar Bears involved.

MAIER: “I think it just comes with how we play, and how we’ve been growing up, and have been taught to play. And I just think we know in the back of our minds that the only way we’re going to win is if we win as a team. So that’s the first thing that really gets us going.”

WASHENITZ: “We have so many weapons on this team that there’s no reason we shouldn’t play as a team. We have Emily (Starn), Laynie (Beresford) can shoot it obviously. Same with Reagan (Blasher). We have a lot of shooters.”

Asked how fun it is to be on an undefeated Polar Bears team that’s ranked No. 1 in the state in Triple-A, and is filled with juniors and sophomores that will all return next year, the duo said:

WASHENITZ: “I’m so excited.”

MAIER: “It’s a relief.”

WASHENITZ: “It really is”

MAIER: “Just knowing that we’re having such a great season already, and that next year we’re going to get to do the same exact thing, it’s just .. it makes it more fun to play.”

