Honda Athlete of the Week: Gilmer County girls basketball team

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – It’s not every game that a team sets a state record in forced turnovers, especially in the team’s first game of the state tournament.

The Gilmer County girls basketball team forced 44 turnovers in their game against Wheeling Central, a new class single-A state record.

” I mean this has been our M.O. all season is just on the defensive end picking up full court pressure and there were so many things that came into play today. Malaysia getting her hands on things. Emma Taylor getting some steals in the back court. Eve Mohr taking charges when they beat the press. I mean every thing was just executed very well today. Things that we have been talking about, working on. And so I’m very proud of the players for executing,” Head coach Amy Chapman said.

The Titans recorded 29 steals and 34 offensive and defensive rebounds combined in the win over the Knights. Amy Chapman’s young team credits their successful defensive play to their press-style defense.

“Our press is what we were focusing on when we were preparing for the game so we all knew what we had to do. and the right things happened at the right time and gave us the momentum,” Sophomore guard Emma Taylor said.

Trinity Bancroft, a sophomore guard, came through on offense for the Titans as well with her game-high 35 points.

“Trinity was huge today and we’re proud of her, she’s really stepped up this season. She’s a great offensive minded kid. She knows when she can go score she’s great with making decisions with the basketball,” Chapman said.

So a great performance by the Lady Titans in the game that was supposed to move them onto the semifinals in the state basketball tournament.

Now a waiting game on if and when Gilmer County will be able to continue its run in hopes of a single-A state title.