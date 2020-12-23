Honda Athlete of the Week: Gilmer County’s Ean Hamric

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – In reality, he’s a first team all-state quarterback, and leader of the Gilmer County High School football team. Virtually, he’s won numerous NCAA Football 14 championships with teams that don’t compete for those types of things in the real world.

Ean Hamric accounted for more than 2,000 yards of total offense and 28 touchdowns this year for the Titans. He’s also our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Hamric helped lead Gilmer County to the program’s best record since 2016. The Titans flirted with the postseason for the first time since then, as well.

“One of my goals was first team all-state, and luckily I got that,” said Hamric via Zoom earlier this week. “Another goal was to make the playoffs, and we were a little short of that. But I definitely thought we could’ve (made the playoffs). And next year it’s definitely an expectation.”

As he mentioned, Hamric accomplished his goal of being a first-team all-state quarterback, reportedly getting the most votes for the honor of any player in his class. The hope is to repeat next year in his senior season.

“I knew I could get it, but to get it is a completely different thing, and to go out there and do it. But to just be named the best quarterback in Single-A, it’s a really nice honor, and I’m excited to be able to do it again next year,” said Hamric.

Hamric already has his eyes set on making the playoffs next year, something that Gilmer County has only done once in program history.

“This year with all of us being juniors and seniors, it really showed, and it’s really good to have that success carry over to next year,” he said.

The junior excels at football both on and off the field. A student of the game, he watches highlights of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, another long haired, successful passer.

LONG HAIR, BIG AIR: As part of my conversation with all-state quarterback Ean Hamric (@HammyQB) yesterday, I asked him who's a college or pro quarterback that he looks up to.

His answer: Trevor Lawrence @GCHSSports304 @12SportsZone @Trevorlawrencee pic.twitter.com/uOIvY6xQQV — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) December 23, 2020

But it was a different type of game that partially helped hime reach first team all-state status.

“Whenever I was in first grade, I was a right tackle,” said Hamric. “And then I played a bunch of NCAA 12 on PS2, and you know, I just learned more about football, and I started playing quarterback the next year. So, It kind of changed who I was as a football player.”

Interviewer: So you started playing quarterback, in part, because of NCAA Football games?

Hamric: “Yeah! It helped me learn the game more. Before I had no idea what it was about, and just playing that game so much it kind of put me above everybody else, so I could understand some of it better.”

Hamric has advanced all the way to the year 2040 with his dynasty in the game, having recently taken Wyoming to the national title game.

Maybe after a successful high school senior season Hamric will have to start a new dynasty, with a certain long haired quarterback, who wears a number 9 jersey, under center, and with the attributes all the way up to 99, of course.