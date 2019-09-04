Honda Athlete of the Week: Jalen Bridges

FAIRMONT, W.Va – Jalen Bridge’s announcement Monday that he was committing to the West Virginia men’s basketball program had national implications.

Successful programs across the country were interested.

In the end, Bob Huggins and the Mountaineers got the Top 100 recruit from Fairmont.

“It’s going to be really special. I really can’t even put it into words. I just knew that if I would’ve went on other visits I just would’ve been wasting everybody’s time. I knew that I’d probably end up here,” Bridges said.

Bridges has been listed one of the top players in the state over the past couple years. He helped Fairmont Senior go to four straight class Double-A championship games, winning two.

And it’s his talent and skill level that had WVU excited about his decision, even if it meant a little chaos afterwards.

“They were really excited. I kind of caused a little bit of chaos when I told them I would be interested in enrolling now, and not going to prep school. So, it kind of got a little hectic, but they were very excited,” Bridges said.

