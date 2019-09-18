Honda Athlete of the Week: Jeremiah King

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd running back Jeremiah King had big shoes to fill coming into the 2019 season, replacing Eagles standout Ghovan Davidson. And after a team-wide slow start in Week One, he’s been on a record-breaking pace over the last two weeks.

“I don’t really look at it as pressure. I just come in and do my job , and my team does their job. And there’s really no pressure on me,” King said.

King ran for a school-record 436 yards on 34 carries in RCB’s Week 2 win over Elkins.

And that record didn’t stand for long, as he ripped off 442 yards on 21 rushing attempts this past Friday against East Fairmont, setting the high mark for the program for the second week in a row.

“My friends, they like to joke around with me and stuff, and call me Mr. 400.” King said.

