Honda Athlete of the Week: Landon McFadden

LOST CREEK, W.Va. – Week eight of high school football was a big one for the South Harrison Hawks.

One Hawk in particular, running back Landon McFadden found the end zone four times on Friday… leading South Harrison to beat higher ranked Tygarts Valley.



“I definitely knew it was going to be a tough game. I mean Tygarts Valley they’ve always been a team I’ve played in my past years here and we’ve always beat them so I just kept that in my head so didn’t want to lose against them. I don’t think we’ve ever lost against them in school history so that was a big motivation,” McFadden said.



McFadden is having a stand out senior year, but football has had a big role in his family since childhood.



“I’ve played football for as long as I can remember. From flag football to now, but everyone in my family has played football and I’ve watched all of my brothers play football and my cousins and stuff. I just always have loved it and I just love the grit and the hard work about it and all that stuff,” McFadden said.



In fact a family member in particular pushes McFadden most in the sport.



“My older brother Jared. He’s a big motivation. He’s always on me about doing the right things and critiquing me and stuff,” McFadden said.



He not only is a force on the football field but steps up in a multitude of other ways for the South Harrison football program.



“He’s a great player. He’s got a great heart and brings a lot to the team. He’s a leader and a lot of the kids look up to him,” Chris Underwood, South Harrison Football Head Coach, said.



With three weeks left in the regular season, it is clear what the main goal of the South Harrison football team is…



“Biggest goal right now is to make the playoffs and win the game this week because that will help us out a lot if we win this week so,” McFadden said.



“Win out and host the playoff game,” Underwood said.



The 12th ranked Hawks take on No. 8 ranked St. Marys this Friday.