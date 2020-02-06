Honda Athlete of the Week: Lea Hatcher is also the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – An incredible accomplishment awarded to a special Mohigan athlete and that is why she is our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Lea Hatcher of Morgantown High School is the 2019 Gatorade Player of the Year. The Mohigan’s long list of incredible accolades begin with her being undefeated in the state of West Virginia this past XC season.

And Hatcher is only a sophomore. Hatcher is the WV State Champion individual and also the individual champion in the OVAC Regional Meet.

Herself and her teammate, Athena Young, were also invited to run in the Nike Cross Country National Tournament where she finished 32nd in the nation.

Not to mention, she is extremely bright in the classroom as she holds a 4.0 gpa.

Gatorade Player of the Year was just the cherry on top to her successful year.