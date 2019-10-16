Honda Athlete of the Week: Lewis County’s Jared Griffith

WESTON, W.Va. – Lewis County’s Jared Griffith is the top rated kicker in West Virginia.

He’s also one of the best punters in the state for his recruiting class, as well.

Griffith has hit field goals from more than 50 yards away, and can get punts to have NFL-level hang time.

And he’s got 4.5 stars next to his name.

“It’s important, especially for recruiting. But that’s just the camps during the summer. You’ve got to prove that worth in the season. So that’s really important. It has different meetings,” Griffith said.

Griffith, like many specialists, can only put their talents on display as often as his team allows. On the eighth ranked Minutemen, he hasn’t been punting much. So camps across the country is where he can show off his talents.

“I first started out just training at camps, and so I met with a couple buddies, and knew a couple friends who knew some people and started going to camps. And eventually it grew to where things became more important, so you needed to keep going to camps to get better, because competition kept getting better, too,” said the senior kicker.

Griffith tied for the 17th best score in the field goal competition at the Kohls National Scholarship Camp. The senior has been a kicker since the sixth grade, but he’s hasn’t been punting nearly as long.

Find the full story by clicking on the video above.