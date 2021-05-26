Honda Athlete of the Week: Lewis County’s Will Hunt

WESTON, W.Va. – The old saying is “Practice makes perfect.”

For Lewis County’s Will Hunt, he was literally perfect Tuesday night. For that performance, he’s also this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.

So far this season, Hunt has thrown in front of a major league scout, he’s struck out at least 9 hitters in all but one start, and he threw six innings of perfect baseball on Tuesday.

“Kind of came to me around the top of the fourth inning when the top of the lineup kind of started to come back up. I had gone 3-for-3 every inning, and once the top of the lineup came up it started to really hit me that I had a perfect game going,” said Hunt.

Hunt faced the minimum, Tuesday, versus Grafton. 18 up, 18 down. 12 sat down on strikes. No walks.

A perfect game on the mound in a mercy-rule victory.

“Throwing a perfect game has been one of the top things that I wanted to do for my career, and it finally happened. It’s definitely the top thing that I’ve done so far,” Hunt said. “During the summer I’ve played in some big games, but that was definitely the most nervous (I’ve been on the mound), especially going into that last inning.”

One of Hunt’s teammates may have broken one of baseball’s unwritten rules when he approached Hunt in the dugout in the fourth inning to let him know he was perfect so far.

Luckily the rule breaker didn’t cost Hunt his shot at perfection, nor did the final play of the game.

“The kid was on me pretty good the first at bat, so I knew he was going to give me a good at bat. When he hit it, it bounced off the plate, dribbled right in front of the plate. I got pretty nervous running to that ball to try to get it to first before he beat it there. After I made that throw, my first baseman, he made a good catch because I didn’t make too good of a throw, because I was scrambling to get it and throw it there,” said Hunt.

Hunt set a season-high in strikeouts on Tuesday.

The Radford commit has struck out 55 hitters so far this year, while lowering his ERA to 1.83.

MLB scouts will continue keeping their eye on the Lewis County standout, especially with a perfect game on his resume.