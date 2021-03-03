Honda Athlete of the Week: Liberty tailback, WVWC commit, Sayveon Beafore

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Wednesday was a big day in the live of one local student-athlete, who’s been named this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.

Liberty High School tailback, Sayveon Beafore, signed with the West Virginia Wesleyan College football team on Wednesday.

The honorable mention all-state back was surrounded by family as he signed, and its a familial tie that played a big part in Wesleyan being where he signed.

“My cousin, Kieshawn Cottingham, he goes there. We’ve always talked about playing football together. So, now we get the chance to. So, that’s a big part of it,” said Beafore. “We’ve always talked about it since freshman year, when we both started high school football, and now it’s coming into play. So it’s kind of like a dream come true.”

Beafore battled through a hand injury for much of this season, carrying the ball with virtually one good hand, while amassing more than 800 yards on the ground.

The senior back tallied 12 rushing touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 113 yards and two scores.

“Yeah, I mean, it was tough only having one had running the ball. It affected me a little bit, but I still played my game, and I just did (the) best I could do to help my team win,” Beafore said. “Definitely having two hands is more of an advantage than having one, so I’ll be a key factor running the ball.”

Beafore says he’ll likely be a fullback for the Bobcats, opening the door for the possibility of a Beafore-Cottingham duo in the backfield.

And both, now, have been Honda Athletes of the Week.