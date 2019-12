FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior star sophomore guard Marley Washenitz is our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Washenitz started the season with a pair of double-doubles in the Frank Hines Memorial Mixer, and then added her third in three games Tuesday night against East Fairmont.

Washenitz is one of the top players in the region, and is the leader of this year’s Polar Bears squad.