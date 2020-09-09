Honda Athlete of the Week: Monongalia County athletes & coaches

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Now that fall sports are underway, we resume our weekly Honda Athlete of the Week segment.

This week, we’re honoring all Monongalia County high school athletes and coaches who have had their seasons at least temporarily shut down due to the pandemic, right as their seasons were getting started.

We spoke with athletes and coaches from all four high schools based in Mon. County, getting perspective from football, soccer, and cross country teams.

These coaches and players tell the story of what the last several days have been like for them, going back to last Thursday when the Wirt County – Trinity Christian game was called off, through a rough Friday and Saturday, and up to today as they look ahead to getting back in action.

Hear their thoughts on the situation in the video above.