Honda Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Anna Iquinto

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School girls soccer standout Anna Iquinto is this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week.

Iquinto hasn’t had a normal senior season. MHS girls soccer only got to play one game before Monongalia County schools were shut down due to high Covid-19 numbers.

Once the Mohigans were able to get back on the field, Iquinto was right back in her element leading her team.

“I love my team, I love leading my team. They’re amazing. I have a really close relationship with every single one of them especially my other senior Alyssa Weaver. She’s been my rock since my freshman year since we were little kids playing travel together but I like how I’m a role model to the underclassmen,” Iquinto said.

The senior started her final season on the ground running, doing what she does best, scoring goals.

Iquinto leads the Mohigans in goals and put 21 in the back of the net in nine games recording five hat tricks this season.

She credits her teammates for much of her success.

“My team just builds me up to just go and then I have these amazing players that make these through balls to me since I’m the forward. These through balls that they play are amazing so it gets me in there and I just score,” Iquinto said.

While scoring goals is nothing new for Iquinto, she has seen improvements since her earlier years with the Mohigans.

“About like my sophomore and the beginning of my junior year last year I would struggle with just overpowering the ball so my coach Stirlin [Rivers] would help me a lot. I worked on just keeping it on the ground and corners just like not too much on it so I’ve been working on that a lot recently and it’s been helping me a lot,” Iquinto said.

Iquinto helped lead the Mohigans to a Triple-A State Title last season and the feeling of playing on the big stage is one she hopes to feel again very soon.

“The feeling I had going to states was probably the best feeling I’ve ever had in my entire life honestly. It just really excites me to know that we’re starting off here and we could possibly go there again and it just excites me a lot especially with this group of girls,” Iquinto said.

Iquinto and MHS are off to a good start in the postseason. They beat Brooke in the first round of sectionals and next the Mohigans take on Wheeling Park in the section final, the only team they’ve lost to this season, Thursday night.