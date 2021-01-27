Honda Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Caden Biser

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown High School’s Caden Biser finished up his high school football career tabbed as the best linebacker in the state, winning the Howley Award and capturing a lifelong dream of accepting a preferred walk on offer from West Virginia University.

“I had a talk with my mom and my dad. I mean it wasn’t really too much talking because I’ve always dreampt of going to WVU and play for them and when I got the opportunity I was excited and pumped up. I wouldn’t say it was an easy choice but it had leeway over the other schools,” Biser said.

Playing football for WVU was not only something Biser has always wanted. He’s also following in his father and high school head coach, Sean Biser’s, footsteps who played guard for the Mountaineers.

“I think it’s cool. Because I’m sort of following in his footsteps going to the same school he went to and playing on the same field he played on when he was in college, it’s heart touching,” Biser said.

He’s excited to join Mountaineers Head Coach Neal Brown and the Big 12 program.

“It’s going to be exciting. I’m pumped up for it because like I said I’ve always wanted to play with them and he’s [Neal Brown] a good head coach and I’m looking forward to it,” Biser said.

Biser spent his first three high school years at Keyser before transferring to MHS his senior season after his father accepted the head coaching position for the Mohigans.

Biser appreciates his time at both schools and said playing football for both the Mohigans and Golden Tornado prepared him to continue the sport collegiately.

“They did a lot. They prepared me for what’s laid ahead of me. They made me tougher, they made me smarter, they shaped me into the man I am today on and off the field,” Biser said.

His last prep football season didn’t necessarily go as planned.

Biser and the Mohigans were only able to play in six games this fall. But in those games, Biser had 51 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles which ultimately lead him to a First Team All-State nod and the Howley Award.

“I’m honored to win that. I was shocked and I was overwhelmed with it I guess you could say. I wasn’t really expecting for that to happen but I’m happy it did though,” Biser said.

Not only was Biser a stand out in the linebacker position, but also excelled on the offense as well at running back.

He said playing on both sides of the ball helped him in each position he’s played on the field.

“It helped me on both sides of the ball. You know, going to reading defenses when you’re on offense to reading the offensive plays. It helped knowing both sides of the ball,” Biser said.

Biser will join the Mountaineers this upcoming Fall season.