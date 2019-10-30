Honda Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Preston Fox

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. – Preston Fox has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week after his big performance against No. 14 John Marshall over the weekend.

Fox has been a key part of the Morgantown offense over his career, so much that he now even has his own section of the offense.

“It’s awesome being so involved in this offense. Just being able to get the ball a lot, and showing my skills, it’s awesome. I’d say probably a quick slant. It’s fast, it’s quick, and then I can catch the ball and get into open space and do my thing. I think that’s probably the best play for me. Obviously, being a receiver is my favorite. I do like the ‘Wild-Fox’ stuff. Being able to control my ability, and do my thing,” Fox said.

