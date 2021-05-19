Honda Athlete of the Week: Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Morgantown’s Quincy Thornton earns this week’s Honda Athlete of the Week title after his successful start to the high school baseball season.

Thornton helped lead the Mohigans baseball team to a great start this season with a 12-2 record.

Thornton has been a big part of this success on the mound, on the plate and on the field.

This Fall, he signed to continue his baseball career collegiately at West Virginia State and said he wants to have a good season before heading off to college.

He said confidence is what has been working for himself and his teammates so far this season.

“I think it’s confidence. Seeing us win a lot of games, score a lot of runs, just giving our whole team confidence. We haven’t really played with each other, all of us together, so having all of these games has really helped. And then for myself, I think it’s just trusting in what I’ve worked on all off season,” Thornton said.

His confidence surely shows on the mound. Thornton threw a no-hitter against Warren in the OVAC semifinal game which led the Mohigans to a 1-0 win.

Thornton said he was prepared heading into that game.

“Leading up to that game, I’ve only given up a few hits and I was pretty confident. I knew that they would be a good team and I just wanted to give us our best chance at winning so I just went at bat to at bat,” Thornton said.

Thornton also said before he graduates high school and moves on to WVSU, he has some unfinished business with high school baseball…and that is to win a state championship. He said he and the Mohigans will take it one game at a time to get there.



