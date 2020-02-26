Honda Athlete of the Week: North Marion’s Gunner Murphy

RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion leading scorer Gunner Murphy has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week for this week.

Murphy, along with being a standout on the football field, has excelled on the basketball court this season, averaging more than 21 points per game.

Due to his scoring prowess, Murphy has shot up the North Marion all-time scoring list, going from outside the Top 15 to now third all-time.

Murphy is just 16 points away from tying Ricky Sell for second place, and if he and his team make it to the Double-A state title game, could be in line to take over the top spot in school history.