Honda Athlete of the Week: Polar Bears players step up with Michael banged up

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – There was a notable absence on the field during the first half of No. 1 Fairmont Senior’s win over No. 16 Winfield in the first round of the high school football playoffs last Friday – quarterback Gage Michael.

The junior quarterback sat out the first half win an injury, and some key players stepped up for the top-ranked Polar Bears in his absence.

Dominic Stingo made his first start at quarterback, Keishawn Cottingham had a career-high in rushing yards, and the defense intercepted six Winfield passes in the first-round victory.

