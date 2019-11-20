Honda Athlete of the Week: Polar Bears players step up with Michael banged up

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – There was a notable absence on the field during the first half of No. 1 Fairmont Senior’s win over No. 16 Winfield in the first round of the high school football playoffs last Friday – quarterback Gage Michael.

The junior quarterback sat out the first half win an injury, and some key players stepped up for the top-ranked Polar Bears in his absence.

Dominic Stingo made his first start at quarterback, Keishawn Cottingham had a career-high in rushing yards, and the defense intercepted six Winfield passes in the first-round victory.

Click on the video above for the full story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter the Home For the Holidays Contest

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories