Honda Athlete of the Week: RCB running back Jeremiah King

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd junior running back Jeremiah King has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

The talented rusher racked up over 200 yards and three touchdowns in the first half of Friday night’s win over East Fairmont.

King not only led the way for the Flying Eagles on Friday, but he put up that performance on his birthday – the same night he was also the “Best Thing We Saw Tonight” in the Grogg’s SportsZone.

Hear from King’s teammate about blocking for the talented running back, and see what King had to say about his highlight run.