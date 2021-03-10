Honda Athlete of the Week: RCB senior guard, D&E commit, Victoria Sturm

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd senior guard, and Davis & Elkins women’s basketball commit, Victoria Sturm is our Honda Athlete of the Week this week.

Sturm committed to Davis & Elkins in February, but made that announcement official on Wednesday at her Letter of Intent signing at RCB High.

“I was the kid that was out there and could run and I was athletic, but I had absolutely no basketball skills. And it wasn’t until fifth or sixth grade, when we got into travel basketball, that the skills developed,” Sturm said.

Things have certainly improved since then. Sturm, a standout guard at Lincoln and Robert C. Byrd high schools during her prep career, has transformed from a youngster with not a lot of skill, to a collegiate-level basketball star.

“There wasn’t a single weekend for the past four years in the spring that we weren’t playing in a tournament somewhere. I feel like you get out of it what you put into it,” she said. “I just had to keep the long run goal in mind, like, when my friends are wanting to go hang out or whatever and I have practice it’s like, OK, in four years I’m going to look and be still playing basketball, and it’ll be worth it.”

Hard work, and good coaching has gotten her to this point.

She’s played under the likes of Jarrod West, Rob Hawkins, Robert Shields, and her dad, David Sturm, whom she gives the most credit.

“I’m going to be a little biased, no one’s going to push me harder than my dad does,” said Sturm.

Before she gets to Davis & Elkins to play for another great coach in Rachel Swartz, Sturm is closing in on 1,000 career points, and has her eyes set of getting to the state tournament in Charleston one more time.

“I want to say it’s even higher of a goal this year, because, I want to go four for four. And Byrd hasn’t been there in a very long time. So, I definitely want that to change this year,” said Sturm.

Interviewer: four for four, what would that mean to you?

“Oh, that’d be great. That’s something that not many kids can say, hey, I’ve played at states four years in a row.”

Sturm is just 20 points away from 1,000, and just seven weeks away from a potential fourth trip to the Charleston Coliseum.