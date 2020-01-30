Honda Athlete of the week sponsored by Honda

Honda Athlete of the Week: RCB’s Gavin Kennedy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd’s Gavin Kennedy has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week for this week.

His play has been seen here locally this year, where he’s helped lead the Eagles to a 9-2 record, but it’s also been seen on the national level, when he was part of the Eagles’ SportsCenter Top 10 play earlier this season.

Kennedy is doing this in a new role this year.

“Well as a junior usually you’re not a leader on the team but this year I’ve become the point guard and lead our offense and tell everybody spots they need to be and places we need to go and sets on defense and stuff and it’s just a different role for me. I’ve really tried to take control of our team and get us where we need to be,” Kennedy said.

