Honda Athlete of the Week: Ritchie County’s Tre Moss

ELLENBORO, W.Va. – There’s one feat that Ritchie County’s Tre Moss has always wanted to accomplish.

And he finally did Friday.

“I’ve always wanted to get a pick-six. And I knew it was eventually going to happen, because we had to watch that fullback flat pass. And I just eventually did. Last year against Tyler County I could’ve, but I just batted it down, and I’ve always wanted to get one since then. I always thought it would be cool,” Moss said.

