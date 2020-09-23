Honda Athlete of the Week: Ryan Hurst

TENNERTON, W.Va.- Not only does Buckhannon-Upshur High School’s Ryan Hurst have 20 goals in eight games so far this season, he’s also already breaking school records.

Scoring goals is nothing new for BU boys soccer forward Ryan Hurst.

The senior recently broke the all-time scoring record at Buckhannon-Upshur High School. The last Buccaneer to hold the record was Chip Pettit in the 90’s with 105 goals.

Hurst’s hat trick in BUHS’s game against Liberty put him in the lead with 106 goals and he’s made it 107 since then.

“I feel blessed to be in that position because soccer is a big thing at Buckhannon and to be apart of that and scoring 107 goals is a big accomplishment. Compared to that team that had one of the players on there that was on the championship team that won three years in a row, that’s a big accomplishment for me,” Hurst told 12 News.

Bucs head coach Mike Donato said Hurst’s scoring trend says a lot about him as a player and how successful the BU soccer program is as a whole.

“I’m thrilled for him. A lot of people don’t necessarily realize how established and elaborate of a program it is here at Buckhannon-Upshur, one of the original programs in the state, and to now have his name along the lines of guys like Biola and Pettit and some of the great players that have been here throughout the 80s and the 90s and into the 2000s, it just speaks to him, speaks to the soccer in the area and the program,” Donato said.

Hurst never thought he’d go down in the Buckhannon-Upshur High School record book. But after a stand out junior season and finding the back of the net 20 times in his first eight games this year, he found himself atop the all-time scoring list.

“It never really crossed my mind that I’d break the school record. Coming into my junior season, I think I had 43 goals coming into my junior season and that just never really crossed my mind until the beginning of this year when I had 87, I just needed 19 more to break it so that’s how it came to be,” Hurst said.

The scoring doesn’t stop here for Hurst. In fact, he said he’s just getting started.

“That’s the plan. Just keep piling up and make the record harder for somebody else to break,” Hurst said.

Hurst continues to lead the BU boys soccer team as captain for his senior season.