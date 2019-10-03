Honda Athlete of the Week: Ryan Hurst

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Buckhannon-Upshur junior Ryan Hurst ended last soccer season on a high note.



“Last year I had a rough start to the season. It took me about ten games to get seven goals and towards the end of the season I started picking up, I finished with 28 goals and then I just kept my production up from there and try to keep improving and just helping my team as much as I can,” Ryan Hurst said.



And he’s been doing just that. Hurst is the team’s leading goal scorer this season so far with 35 goals as well as 10 assists in the last 15 games. Including a clutch goal in the huge win against undefeated Robert C. Byrd.



“I just came into it hot and ready. First half of our Ripley game I had one goal and I was thinking it might be a slow start but then I got rolling in the second half and ended up scoring three that game and the next game it was Morgantown I had four and it just kept going from there,” Hurst said.



Forget a hat trick…the most goals Hurst has scored in a single game is five. When Hurst is not on the pitch, you can find him on the basketball court, but his focus right now is soccer.



“It was the first sport I ever fell in love with really and I don’t know I just kind of loved it and just kept playing with my guys and building chemistry and that’s what keeps me rolling,” Hurst said.



Hurst looks to keep the goals coming as well as the wins for Buckhannon-Upshur.