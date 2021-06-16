Honda Athlete of the Week: State champions from last week’s state track & field meet

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Twenty-two individual state titles. Eleven relay or shuttle team state titles. Three state records. Four second-place team finishes. A repeat state champion in Single-A.

What a successful three days it was at Laidley Field last week!

Single-a kicked things off with 12 of those individual titles.

Ritchie County’s Olivia Cress won four on her own, and her teammate, Gus Morrison, captured three individual titles. Clay-Battelle’s Chase Ammons won a state title, as did the Tygarts Valley girls 4×102 meter shuttle team.

Doddridge County was consistent all day long, winning multiple individual and team events, along with bringing home a state title for the second consecutive state meet.

Fairmont Senior’s Logan Zuchelli took down a pair of Double-A state records in Charleston.

Zuchelli set the best time in the 3200 and the 1600 meter runs. He also took the top spot in the 800 meter run.

Elkins, North Marion and Fairmont Senior girls relay teams all took first place in the state in a relay event, as did the Polar Bear boys in the 4×800.

The Lady Huskies finished second in the state as a team to wrap up a successful season.

University’s Josh Edwards broke the Triple-A boys 3200 meter run record.

Edwards, arguably the top distance runner in the state regardless of classification, also won the 1600 meter run. Morgantown’s Irene Riggs took first in the 3200, 1600 and 800 meter runs, and helped lead the Lady Mohigans to a second place finish in the state as a team.

All of these state champion athletes and teams won some hardware in Charleston, and they also are this week’s Honda Athletes of the Week.