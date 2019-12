RACHEL, W.Va. – North Marion Lady Huskies star guard, Fairmont State commit, and 1,000 point scorer Taylor Buonamici has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Buonamici registered her 1,000th career point last week on the road, and earlier this year committed to continue her basketball career close to home at Fairmont State.

For that and more she was certainly a worth candidate the be our Athlete of the Week.

We hear from her and head coach Mike Parish in this story.