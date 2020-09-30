Honda Athlete of the Week: Tygarts Valley’s Caden Boggs

MILL CREEK, W.Va. – Caden Boggs scored four touchdowns Friday night in Tygarts Valley’s win over a then-ranked Gilmer County team in Glenville.

For that, and for helping lead the Bulldogs to their 4-0 start to this season, Boggs has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

“It’s a team effort, you know what I mean,” said Boggs. “And I wouldn’t be able to get those yards without Daniel blocking for me, without my line blocking for me. Yeah, I guess you could say I’m a pretty good player. But, yeah, I don’t like to be selfish.”

Boggs not only made his way to the end zone four times on Friday, but he says he called the play that got the Bulldogs going.

“I actually called that play. I noticed their defensive back was sticking on me the whole game, but he was playing me way too tight every time when I would go out on a short pass. So, I told Josh (Bright), I was like, I can burn this guy deep. So I kind of just jogged out there and acted like I wasn’t doing a route, and just took off. I’d say that was probably one of the first touchdowns that I’ve ever called.” Caden Boggs, Tygarts Valley senior RB/DB

Buried in the heart of rural Randolph County, the Bulldogs play with a chip on their shoulder that comes from being a talent team that, they feel, doesn’t get the recognition they deserve.

“It’s definitely one of those things that keeps us motivated, because, we know how good we are. It definitely does put a chip on our shoulder to go out there and prove that we are good enough to play against the better teams,” said Boggs.

Tygarts Valley’s Caden Boggs (7) turns the corner and heads down the sideline in a game earlier this season. This play won Boggs Week 2 Catch of the Week honors. (Photo by WBOY)

But they’ll get the recognition they desire if Boggs and his fellow seniors lead this team to the promised land, returning the Bulldogs to the glory of the 2005 season that has motivated Boggs and all other Tygarts Valley players from that season on.

