Honda Athlete of the Week: University record-breaking swimmers, Mia Rice & Frank McCutchan

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School has been having a great year in the pool so far this season. Two Hawks, specifically, have been standing out — and breaking records!

Frank McCutchan. Mia Rice. They’re this week’s Honda Athletes of the Week.

——

‘All records are meant to be broken.’

It’s a saying across all sports, but is certainly true for the UHS swim team.

Senior Mia Rice, and junior Frank McCutchan, have taken down a combined six University school records this year.

“So far I’ve broken two records this year. The first one being the 200 free, and the second one being the 500 free,” said Rice.

“This season I’ve broken the 100 Breaststroke record, the 200 Free record, my 500 (Free) record from freshman year, and the 100 Backstroke record,” said McCutchan.

McCutchan comes from a great swimming background. Both of his parents swam collegiately at West Virginia University, and his sister, Jacqueline, is currently on the Mountaineers swimming & diving team.

“We’re just a swimming and diving family, I guess,” said McCutchan. “That’s sort of how I got into it. But I just sort of gravitated towards swimming. Sort of a positive of having both parents who swam, is that they understand everything that goes into the sport.”

Rice wasn’t born into Monogalia County’s greatest swimming family, but she fell in love with the sport thanks to her friendship with another local standout swimmer.

“I was originally a competitive gymnast for about four years, and I had just kind of gotten out of it, and I didn’t really like it anymore,” said Rice. “One of Coach (Renee) Riggs’ daughters competed as a gymnast, and she offered to give me a trial in swimming, and I fell in love with it, and I haven’t stopped swimming since.”

Both McCutchan and Rice not only broke new records this year, but also broke records they already owned. The duo each re-set their own records in the 500 Free.

When McCutchan broke the Hawks’ record in the 100 free, he took down a record that was older

Both swimmers are looking to set even more records this season, but are thankful for what they they’ve accomplished thus far.

“It just means a lot, because, it shows all my hard work,” said Rice. “Hopefully I’ll be there for a long time, but if not, it just shows what I’ve accomplished.”