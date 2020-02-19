Honda Athlete of the Week: University’s Ashten Boggs

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University senior guard/forward Ashten Boggs has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week for this week.

Boggs is the unquestioned leader of the Hawks, both on and off the court. But she’s also the team DJ – in charge of both the practice and gameday playlists.

And not only does she get the benefit of having her dad coach her on the sidelines at practices and games, but she’s got a Fairmont State Hall of Famer as an extra set of eyes and advice in her mom, Teresa.

