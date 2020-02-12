Honda Athlete of the Week: University’s Josh Edwards

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University sophomore cross country champion Josh Edwards has been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Edwards helped lead the Hawks boys cross country team to the 2019 state title, and has been recently named West Virginia’s Gatorade Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year.

He now joins a growing lineage of UHS athletes to win the award, becoming the fourth cross country athlete in school history to do so.

“Obviously it was something that I was trying to work for this cross country season. Something that two guys from University already have done – Seth and Philip. So it feels good to be a part of that. I mean, it’s a legacy, and hopefully it continues well after me. And I’m just one part of it,” Edwards said.