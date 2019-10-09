Honda Athlete of the Week: Webster County’s Rigel Wilson

Webster County’s Rigel Wilson may be the best golfer in Highlanders program history.

He’s also the man in the hat. “Special Hat” is the nickname his coach gave him.

And it’s hat that has partially defined his high school career, because the hat and his success go hand-in-hand.

“I mean, I just love my hat. It’s brought me luck thus far. And I’ve had it since my freshman year. So I’ve won it all four years. It’s a pretty decent hat. I might retire it after this year.”

Hat aside, his game does set him apart from the rest of the tournament field.

Wilson has played at the state tournament all four years. He’s been LKC All-Tournament the last three years, and was named LKC Golfer of the Year this year.

“It’s actually a huge accomplishment for me, because no one in my school history has gone to the state tournament in their respective sport for all four years. I’m the first. So, it’s amazing.”